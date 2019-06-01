Heartfelt messages of support for twin brothers both diagnosed with testicular cancer who have pledged to spend their life helping others

Touching messages of support have been flooding in for two twins diagnosed with testicular cancer within weeks of each other.

The unique story of Ryan and Sean Collard, from Hetton, has touched the hearts of the nation and now the pair hope to help others with testicular or pancreatic cancer.

The pair, who attended Houghton Kepier Academy, are now doing all they can to raise awareness and encourage other men to get tested if anything doesn’t seem right.

In the last two years, the brothers - now both 25 - have raised thousands for charity and to support a close friend who was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Last month, they bared all on national television alongside nine celebrities on ITV’s The All New Month: Who bares wins.

Moved by their story, Echo readers have left heartfelt messages of support for the twins on our Facebook page:

Gwyneth Marie Parry said: "Two inspirational and brave young men, well done boys xx"

Nicola Elves said: "Well done boys - fantastic what you are doing for others!! Xx "

Melanie Monson said: "Good luck lads, stay strong x "

Frank Gaffin said: "Good luck too both of you, just been diagnosed myself."

Michael Chapman-Johns said: "I lost my fiance to cancer 10 years ago 26th June this year, it's heartbreaking that such an evil disease rips through families and causes so much pain.

"My love and thoughts go to you both and stay strong. One day, we can pray for a cancer free world. Because its pure hell on earth."

Izzy Shields said: "Stay strong and fight fight fight. Wishing both of yous the best, yous will beat this horrible disease xx"

Claire Proud said: "Two inspirational young lads .... good luck for the future yous both were giving a nasty blow in life far to young to have to deal with such a thing .... xxx"

Marjory Starkins said: "Stay strong, best wishes to you both x "

Carole Lowe said: "Amazing young lads, good luck to you both xxx"