Amy says her family are trying to stay strong since her diagnosis.

Amy Sproates, 35 spends her time between her home in Seaham and at Ryhope Hospice after suffering heart failure caused by a silent heart attack in 2019.

The mum-of-two says her heart is ‘on its last legs’ and is now trying to make memories with her children before she dies.

Amy, who was a market trader, realised something was wrong when she began bringing up fluid and doctors rushed her to hospital.

Mum Amy with daughters Katie, 14 (right) and Lucy, 12.

She was then told the devastating news that she had suffered a heart attack a few weeks before.

Amy said: “I just kept bringing up fluid, I couldn’t breathe and then they told me that I had heart failure so now it’s a matter of time before I pass away.

"I couldn’t believe it and I just kept thinking how am I going to tell the kids – It’s awful because I go to bed and I don’t know if I will wake up the next day.”

The mum says her daughters Katie, 14 and Lucy, 12 ‘have been strong’ and the family are now trying to make as many memories as they can.

Amy married her partner Shaun at Ryhope Hospice two weeks ago.

She said: “It was brilliant, there was just me, Shaun and the Vicar – there was no stress and it was fantastic.

"We planned it over two days and it was such a special moment.”

Amy says all her family plans for the rest of her life are now ‘gone’ and doctors don’t know how long the mum has to live.

She added: “There's nothing more that can be done and I’ve accepted that, I’m absolutely gutted but it’s just one of those things – Shaun isn’t ready for me to go and the children aren’t going to have a mam but I know how strong they are.

"The hospice have been a great help and I can’t thank them enough.”

A fundraiser to help cover the cost of Amy’s funeral and for her family has been set up, you can donate here.

