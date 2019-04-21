'He must get his good heart from his nana' - praise pours in for Sunderland youngster who started cleaning cars for a very special reason

Have your say

A seven-year-old has been praised by the Sunderland community after he set up a car wash to raise money to pay for flowers at his grandmother's funeral.

Ashton Murray told his parents he wanted to set up a "truck wash" so he could buy a bouquet in memory of his nanna Brenda Husband, who earlier this month aged 61.



He spent his Saturday cleaning cars

His parents Andy, 34, and Toni, 28, helped him set up his venture by the side of Philadephia Lane near their Newbottle home yesterday, with a handmade sign offering £2 washes and the message "I'm seven."

They persuaded the kind-hearted youngster to keep his cash and save it up for something Brenda would have loved to see him enjoy rather than flowers.

And the family have been bowled over by the reaction of people passing by.

Support has poured in for Ashton by Echo readers who has been praised as having 'a heart of gold' for the touching tribute to his grandmother.

Here is how you reacted on social media:

Tracey Bowden: "He must get his good heart from his nana, she was a lovely lovely lady."

Jazziee Pearson: "Went round today and gave him £10 the smile on his little face was priceless. Didn’t get the car washed but he was so happy! Bless his little heart."

Thelma Burrell: "Oh what a wonderful thing to do...your nana would be very proud of you."

Karen Johnson: "His nana would be so proud of him. I hope he buys something special, he deserves it."

Fiona Lee Harnett: "This little boy must have a heart of gold and hats off to his parents for raising such an amazing little gentleman."

Phill Tee: "What a fab little man, clearly has gran helped mould her grandson into a lovely little boy."

Kathleen Davidson: "Am sure that the great folk of Sunderland will be queuing round the block for this you lad."

Raymond Davison: "What a credit to you’re Nana you are son, hope ya make a fortune."

Sandra Winn Mcdonnell: "What an enterprising young lad.Well done, Ashton."

Mary Hulley: "I don’t have a car but I’d be willing to give this amazing young boy some money."

Alison Naylor: "Hope everyone who passes gives him £2 what a lovely thing to do. Well done Ashton."