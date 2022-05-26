Have you seen JoJo Johnstone? Concerns for missing Sunderland teen, 15

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JoJo Johnstone was last seen leaving his home in Witherwack at around 5pm on Tuesday (May 24).

Police officers are now “growing increasingly concerned” for the welfare of the 15-year-old and are appealing for the public’s help to find him.

JoJo is described as being 5ft 7in in height, slim build, with short black hair and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and dark blue trainers.

Anyone who has seen JoJo or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Northumbria Police via their website’s Tell Us Something page or by contacting 101 and quoting reference M005431/22.