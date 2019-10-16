Have you seen him? Search for 21-year-old Mark Naylor missing from Seaham
Police are searching for a 21-year-old man who has been missing since 3pm on Tuesday, October 15.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 07:12 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 07:31 am
Mark Naylor left his home in Murton, Seaham, in a white 60 plate Ford Fiesta.
Durham Constabulary say there are concerns for his welfare.
He is approximately 6ft tall and slim, wearing a navy blue jacket and grey jogging bottoms.
Mark has blonde hair, with the back and sides shaved and the top brushed backwards, and a lion tattoo on his forearm.
Contact the force on 101.