Have you seen him? Search for 21-year-old Mark Naylor missing from Seaham

Police are searching for a 21-year-old man who has been missing since 3pm on Tuesday, October 15.

By Candice Farrow
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 07:12 am
Updated Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 07:31 am
Mark Naylor is missing from Murton, Seaham.

Mark Naylor left his home in Murton, Seaham, in a white 60 plate Ford Fiesta.

Durham Constabulary say there are concerns for his welfare.

He is approximately 6ft tall and slim, wearing a navy blue jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

Mark has blonde hair, with the back and sides shaved and the top brushed backwards, and a lion tattoo on his forearm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Contact the force on 101.