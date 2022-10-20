Have you seen him? Appeal for help in search for Sunderland teenager Kenny Mabuto who has been missing for a month

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Kenny Mabuto, 15, who was last seen by his family on September 20.

Northumbria Police has said Kenny has not returned home since but is believed to have been sighted on Chillingham road, Heaton on Monday.

Officers are now appealing for anybody who thinks they have seen him, or may have information to help find him, to come forward.

Kenny has been missing from home for a month.

Northumbria Police said: “He is described as a black male, 5’4, slim build, with short black hair and the middle braided. He is believed to be wearing a navy-blue tracksuit, black trainers and a black coat.