Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies just hours before he was due to play at Sunderland's Kubix Festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musician and brother of Shaun Ryder was found dead earlier today at the age of 59, with the circumstances currently unknown.

The group were set to perform at Sunderland’s Kubix Festival which takes place at Herrington Country Park.

Speaking on Twitter, Happy Mondays frontman Shaun said: “The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning. A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. Long live his funk x"

Happy Monday's star Paul Ryder

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul played as a bassist in the band, and was one of the original founders of The Happy Mondays - who have hits including Step On and Loose Fit