Hadrian's Tipi looks set to get permission to open until 1am despite neighbours asking for 10pm closing

Hadrian's Tipi, which was set up in Keel Square last year, hopes to return to Sunderland next month.

The application by Daneili Holdings, which runs Newcastle shipping container village Stack, is seeking permission to set up the temporary tent on the Crowtree Leisure Centre site.

It was launched for the first time last year on Keel Square, and the application to Sunderland City Council is asking to put up a temporary two-peak structure with associated shipping containers, alongside a timber hut and mobile vendors.

The application is seeking permission to set up the Hadrian Tipi tent on the former Crowtree Leisure Centre site.

Should it be granted, Hadrian’s Tipi would see a bar and food area, including a grill and firepits, set up with toilet facilities on site, with the tent linked up to containers to form a main bar area and covered marquee seating section.

The application says that background music will be played, with plans for live music performances.

Danieli Holdings has asked to run the venture from Monday, November 4, to Thursday, January 9, from 8am to 1am, seven days a week.

The firm has said 30 full-time and 60 part-time jobs would be generated through the tipi village, which would involve four metal shipping containers and one mobile vending hut.

Chantelle Forrest and Chloe Scott-Haynes, who worked at Hadrian's Tipi during its 2018/19 run, pictured in the tent as it prepared to welcome its first visitors.

The council’s conservation team has said the project will not harm the area, and added: “Tipi's have proved to be a popular attraction helping to bring more people into the Cultural Quarter of the city,” while planning officers say it will support other businesses in the city centre.

Its environmental health team has set out a series of conditions over the noise from music and other sounds from the site, with live singers to perform before 11pm and any other noise beyond that to be inaudible from the nearest home.

Three objections, including two from people living in Solar House, have raised concerns about an increase in litter, a loss of privacy and noise from the site, while residents living nearby have said they “had to put up with drunkards some of who used threatening and abusive language” during its previous run.

They suggest a close time of 10pm.

Recommending approval, council planners say: “The development will actively encourage people to visit the city centre which will assist in the regeneration aspirations of the area.”