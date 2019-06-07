Ha'way the lasses: Sunderland flies flag for England Lionesses at Women's World Cup

The 2019 Women’s World Cup simply wouldn’t be the same without the huge contribution from Sunderland and the city is flying the flag to let people know.

The competition is in France and runs between Friday, June 7, and Sunday, July 7 and during this time the flag of St George will fly proudly at the Civic Centre.

England are among the favourites and their squad includes no fewer than seven players who came through the ranks at Sunderland AFC Ladies.

Captain, midfielder and holder of over 100 caps, Steph Houghton, started her career at the club and has gone on to a glorious domestic and international career. She is originally from South Hetton.

Fellow midfielder Jill Scott has 134 caps and is a former Monkweamouth Comprehensive pupil.

The other five Lionesses who played for Sunderland AFC Ladies are goalkeeper Carly Telford, defenders Lucy Bronze and Demi Stokes, midfielder Lucy Staniforth and prolific striker Beth Mead.

Deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Michael Mordey said: “Having seven players in the squad speaks volumes about the quality and strength of women’s football in our city.

“These players have risen through the ranks of the women's game in and around Sunderland.

“It's a tribute to the families, the schools and colleges, their friends and supporters, and everyone at Sunderland AFC Ladies that we are so well represented in France.”

Councillor Rebecca Atkinson, the cabinet member for housing and regeneration, said: “Our city should be so proud to have seven lionesses playing at the Women’s World Cup. This competition helps make sure women’s football continues to receive the recognition it deserves, as well as propelling the sport and its players onto the world stage.

“I wish the team every success and I know the ladies from Sunderland will show their Mackem spirit. Ha’way the lasses!”

Councillor Debra Waller, the environment and transport cabinet deputy, added: “It is amazing to have such strong representation in the England women’s football team. Good luck to the lionesses we are all behind you.”

England’s first group match kicks off at 5pm on Sunday against Scotland in Nice and will be broadcast live on BBC1.