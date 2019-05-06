Gymnasts get ready to represent Great Britain at international event in Austria

A group of gymnasts are getting set to represent their country on the international stage.

Inspired Gymnastics Academy, based at the Glebe Centre in Murton, will take part in World Gymnaestrada in Dornbirn, Austria, this summer.

Gymnasts rehersing for the World Gymnaestrada 2019.

The event is the largest global gymnastics festival and this year more than 23,000 competitors from a record breaking 60 countries will join forces at the week-long, non-competitive festival.

Of those, 800 will travel from Britain to showcase their skills, with this year to be the largest team to be sent and almost double the number to took part in the celebration when it was held in Helsinki at the last Gymnaestrada in 2015.

Inspired Gymnastics Academy has already collected their team kit at the national rehearsal day in Nottingham, where Great Britain’s delegation came together for the final time before they travel to the event.

The club, which was founded in 2013, will take part in the festival for the first time this year, with the sessions to run from July 7 to 13.

It’s an amazing opportunity and everyone is looking forward to wearing their kit with pride. Fiona Thompson

Head coach, Gemma Nichol, said: “We’re really looking forward to the whole experience – meeting new people and performing in front of everyone.

“Receiving GB kit has made everything seem so much more real.

“It’s an amazing opportunity and everyone is looking forward to wearing their kit with pride.”

The event takes place every four years and is billed by the organisers as “a fantastic opportunity for the world gymnastics community to unite and celebrate their sport.”

Gymnasts who will take part in the World Gymnaestrada 2019 practising for the event.

The Great Britain team will include gymnasts from 30 British Gymnastics affiliated clubs, with participants ranging from six-years-old to their 60s.

Olympic bronze medallist Amy Tinkler joined the rehearsals to share her experiences of competing for Great Britain and show her support for the teams.

Tinkler said: “Competing for your country is a huge honour and every gymnast should be so proud of themselves for achieving such recognition.

“Watching the rehearsals has been amazing, the performances all looked incredible and the commitment and passion of the gymnasts and coaches is clear to see.

Clubs including the Inspired Gymnastics Academy will take part in the World Gymnaestrada 2019.

“I know everyone will do Great Britain proud and hope everyone has a memorable Gymnaestrada experience.”