Growing concerns for missing woman as police appeal for public's help to find her
Searches are ongoing to find a missing 56-year-old woman from Ouston, Chester-le-Street.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 06:23 am
Updated
Monday, 30th September 2019, 06:23 am
Diane Blake left her home address at around 11.30pm on Sunday evening (September 29).
Diane is described as being 5ft 2in tall, has short cropped grey hair, is of slim build and may have glasses on.
At this time there is no description of clothing available.
A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “If you have any information regarding Diane's whereabouts please contact Durham Constabulary on 101 or 999. Incident number DHM-29092019-0399 refers.”