Great North Run 2021 LIVE: Follow the action as iconic half marathon returns for 40th staging

Reporter Ryan Smith spoke to John and Luke (pictured below) of the Sunderland Strollers as they finished the half marathon. This is what they had to tell us ...

John said: “I was nervous about the support given the staggered starts but it was great. The course was tough, especially around the Gateshead roundabout, but it was great.”

Luke added: “Bit gutted about the course, as [on] the old one you see family and friends along the last mile, it is little things like that, that drive you through