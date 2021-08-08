The 48-year-old took part in the British Masters Championship 2021, held online due to the pandemic.

She was tasked with recording herself on a video for judges, with her effort to lift 108 kilos gaining her a silver in the W45 section.

Zoe Chandler as she took part in the competition.

Zoe said: “It was very different doing it virtually, because at a competition, the adrenaline is going, you’ve got everyone in the warm up room and you’re all able to see each other, and it’s just not the same with a camera and a timestamp.

"But also was great because this was the first competition in eight months, so it’s good to be back.

"Obviously I was disappointed because I wanted gold, but it was great to take part.”

Now she is waiting to find out if the European master Championship, to be held in Holland in October, will be held in person.

She said she hoped the success of Emily Campbell at the Tokyo Olympics would encourage more people to try out the sport.

The 27-year-old made her debut at the games and won a +87kg silver, lifting a weight of 283kg.

She had been fourth after the snatch but gained a place on the podium with successive clean and jerk lifts of 156kg and 161kg.

Zoe added: “Emily Campbell was absolutely amazing and I have been following her for the last few years.

"We are all incredibly proud of her for not only bringing home the silver at this years Olympics but for being the only female weightlifter to podium in history of weightlifting.

"Team GB had a really strong female team and they’ve all been inspirational to women in sport.

"We are hoping this encourages more girls into weightlifting and we are offering free taster sessions for girls throughout the summer.”

Zoe runs four sessions a week and is open for everyone aged eight upwards, with more details available via its Facebook page.