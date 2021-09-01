All proceeds from the Ramside Hall event will go to Washington-based Niemann-Pick UK (NPUK). The charity has already raised £96,000 and hopes to top the 100 grand mark. All places at the event are now taken.

Niemann-Pick disease is a rare, life limiting condition, most often affecting children. At present there is no treatment or cure.

NPUK’s chief executive, Toni Mathieson, is originally from Sunderland and became involved with the charity after losing her three children to Niemann-Pick disease type C.

Golfers will be back at Ramside in aid of Niemann-Pick disease on September 7.

One of the golf day organisers is Toni’s brother-in-law, Craig Mathieson. The event is in memory of his niece, Toni’s daughter Lucy, who lost her battle with the disease in 2007 aged just four.

Craig said: “The event is now in its 15th year and is supported by many friends, colleagues and local businesses. We have raised 96k so far which is great.

“The support from all is fantastic with special thanks to Pulman group and Ramside Hall. We hope to achieve more than 100k in total this year which is a great milestone and will continue to raise awareness of Niemann-Pick disease.”

In August NPUK announced it was developing a short animated film called Invisible Manners, to tell the stories of families and patients they support who suffer from Niemann Pick Disease.

The project is backed by Lord of the Rings actor Billy Boyd, Royle Family star Ralf Little and comedian Isy Suttie.

The golf day takes place at Ramside Hall, Carrville, Durham on Tuesday, September 7. Registration is at 11am with a two-course gala dinner at 5pm.

The format is a four-ball Stableford competition. The cost to enter is £250 per team and corporate sponsorship of each hole is available from £100.

There are team and competition prizes to be won. Also, the first person to hit a hole-in-one at the 15th hole will win a £19,000 VW Polo Active 95PS donated by Pulman. The car has been won in the past.

More information on the charity is available at www.npuk.org/niemann-pick-disease.