A sunrise sporting feat is being lined for Sunderland’s seafront as the city welcomes in the year’s longest day.

The Go Tri Fausto Summer Solstice Relay Triathlon will be held as the sun rises on Friday, June 21.

Competitors will take part in a 300 metre sea swim, a 6km bike ride and a 2.5km run around the Roker Riviera, with relay teams of two also welcome to signed up.

But it will be an early start, mustering at 5.15am at Sunderland Yacht Club and activities to wrap up by 7.15am.

More than 40 people have signed up so far, with the deadline for entries this Friday.

It has been organised for the second year running by Chris Nicholas, a member of Sun City Tri club, and Louise Riddell, the owner of Fausto Coffee in Marine Walk.

The cafe will be open for breakfasts and hot drinks, with a yoga class also planned.

The event is being backed by the tri club alongside Wearside Triathlon, Waite Accountants, NYX Multi-Sports Events, the British Triathlon Federation, which runs the Go Tri series, and Sunderland Yacht Club.

Chris said: “It's a very short, very fun race for people who'd love to have a go at a triathlon and absolute beginners in the sport.

“This is the second year we’re holding it and it’s going to be a great day to welcome in the summer solstice.

Teams and individuals will be taking part in the Go Tri solstice event.

“It also helps that it’s so early because it means we don’t have to close off any roads.

“The feedback we had from last time was brilliant.

“It’s for people of all ages and abilities and there are people who are very fit and there are others who say they fancy giving a triathlon a go and do it for the experience.”

Entry is £11 for a team or person.

Fausto, in Marine Walk in Roker, is home to a sports and social club which hosts a series of activities during the week.

Those who would like to submit a team can click here.

Anyone looking to compete as an individual can click here.

The event is part of the wider Fausto Sport and Social Club, which Thursday night sessions including beach yoga, sea swimming, French and Spanish, with a choir and fit club also linked to the cafe.

Fausto Bathing Club also meets on Sundays at 9.30am.