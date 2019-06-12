A child had to be cut free from a car after a crash on Wearside.

Emergency services, including the Great North Air Ambulance, were called to the scene of the crash between a Fiat and a BMW in Hazard Lane, East Rainton, this morning, Wednesday, June 12.

The Great North Air Ambulance was called to the scene

Northumbria Police, The North East Ambulance Service and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service all attended.

A fire service spokeswoman said crews from Rainton Bridge and Farringdon had arrived at the scene at 8.43am.

Crews had rescued a trapped girl from the front passenger seat of one of the cars, using cutting equipment to remove the door and the roof before disabling the car’s battery of the car and using chops and blocks to stabilise it.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “We were called at 08.46 this morning to an RTC on Hazard Lane.

“We dispatched three double crewed ambulances, two of our hazardous area response teams and also requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

“We transported three patients by road to the University Hospital of North Durham.”

A Great North Air Ambulance spokesman said: “We were called shortly before nine this morning to the East Rainton area, to a report of a road traffic collision with a patient trapped.

“We flew to the scene to assit other parameidc crews.

“Our doctor and paramedic team treated the patient at the scene, but no-one was airlifted.”

Video: Peter Maggiore