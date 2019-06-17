An 11-year-old girl who became trapped in mud up to her waist was rescued by firefighters after playing on exposed mudflats on the River Tyne.

A warning has now been issued to children and parents after the girl found herself waist-deep in an exposed mudflat on the River Tyne.

Emergency services received the 999 call at around 4pm on Monday, June 9, after a group of six children, who were playing on the mud, had become inadvertently stuck and unable to get back to the safety of the Quayside.

By the time crews arrived five of the children had managed to free themselves but one girl was unable to move in the mud – which had created a vacuum.

A spokesman for the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: “One 11-year-old girl continued to struggle and became trapped up to her waist and was unable to release herself to make her way back to safety.

“Our firefighters quickly deployed a throw bag in the direction of the trapped girl and was able to pull her quickly and safely to the safety of the Quayside.

“We strongly advise everyone, regardless of age or ability not attempt to venture onto exposed mudflats next to any bodies of open water.

“Mud can be dangerous and unpredictable. It may look firm enough to walk on, but it is incredibly sticky and can cause a vacuum under foot.

“The more you try to pull your way out, the more the vacuum holds you – which is exactly what happened to this young girl on June 9th.”