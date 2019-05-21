Geri Horner gives fans a sneak peak of Spice Girls' reunion tour ahead of Sunderland Stadium of Light show

Geri Horner has given fans a glimpse of the Spice Girls reunion tour days before it kicks off.

The group will reunite on stage for the first time in seven years for their comeback tour, which starts on Friday in Dublin.

It will be staged at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, June 6.

Horner, also known as Ginger Spice, posted a picture of herself rehearsing on stage alongside Melanie Chisholm - Mel C - on her Instagram page.

She also shared a shot of the stage, complete with large screens on either side and a large Spice World setpiece in the centre of the stage with backing dancers in front.

Andrew Timms' of a shot of the stage for the Spice Girls reunion tour, complete with large screens on either side and a large Spice World set piece in the centre of the stage, given to fans by Geri Horner, as the tour starts on Friday in Dublin. Photo by PA.

She wrote: "Spice World Production rehearsals done! Welcome to Spice World 2019!

"See you in Dublin! #3daystogo #HouseofGinger."

Horner and Chisholm will be joined by Melanie Brown - Mel B - and Emma Bunton for the tour while Victoria Beckham has decided not to take part.

Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm pictured during rehearsals in a photo issued by Andrew Timms, giving a sneak peek of the Spice Girls' reunion tour.

The Spice Girls have been preparing for the tour for the past few weeks but in April they were forced to deny a rift between them as Brown missed the start of rehearsals.

The speculation of a row came after Brown's claims that she previously had a one-night stand with Horner.

The Spiceworld Tour was announced last November with six dates, but it was later was extended to 13 dates due to popular demand.

The Spice Girls will first perform on May 24 at Dublin's Croke Park, and will then head to Cardiff's Principality Stadium (May 27), the Etihad Stadium in Manchester (May 29 - June 1), the Coventry Ricoh Arena (June 3 - 4), the Sunderland Stadium Of Light (June 6), the Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium (June 8), the Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium (June 10) and London's Wembley Stadium (June 13 - 15).

Spice Girls Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton will perform in the city next year. Photo by PA.