The Channel 4 show has so far followed a couple’s efforts to transform a former high street bank in Cornwall into their unique family home after buying it with a £50,000 bid.

The Washington presenter watched on as their project looked to retain its grand Victorian Grade II listed features, while making it fit for them to live in – although they took one of its most identifiable features, it’s safe door, and used it to make a bath.

Another other instalment saw the programme feature another couple as they take a derelict 19th century coach house in Tamworth and turn it into a home for a series of generations in their family.

The final episode in the run of three will be screened on Wednesday, August 4, at 9pm.

It will follow the transformation of a former police station in West Yorkshire as it becomes a home, including the task of turning its barred cell into a luxury bathroom.

Photos shared by Channel 4 show the finished result of many of the rooms and show their owners’ flare for design and decoration.

George Clarke with one of the couple's featured in George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations.

George, who recently lent his support to Sunderland’s Vaux Brewery in Monk Street in Roker, told his followers: “It’s taken nearly 4 years to make so I hope everyone enjoys it! Lol!”

Inside The Bank, St Columb Major, Cornwall, which has been converted into a home. Image by Roy Riley via Channel 4.

Outside of The Bank in St Columb Major, Cornwall, which is now a family home.

Images shared by Channel 4 show inside the former police station before it was transformed into a house.

An image from George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations, showing how part of an old police station was turned into an office.

Inside the former Tamworth coach house featured on the show.