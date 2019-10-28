In the video, she documents her moving-in journey in Bolton with Josh. Photo credit: YouTube/Charlotte Letitia Crosby

The Sunderland-born star is best known for appearing on MTV’s Geordie Shore and starring in her own show ‘The Charlotte Show.’

On October 26, Charlotte posted a YouTube video titled ‘Moving into our first home!’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the video, she documents her moving-in journey in Bolton beginning with waiting for her huge beds from The Luxury Bed Co to arrive so that they could move into the new house.

The kitchen has a black and white theme from the furniture to the dishes. It features a marbled table from Cheshire Home with black leather chairs and a flat screen TV.

The living room also features a flat screen TV with a white fur rug, a mirror, a lantern light, custom made blinds and a bespoke corner sofa made by Honey I’m Home, an award winning interior designer.

Charlotte and Josh’s bedroom boasts a chandelier light above the large bed, beige curtains matching the large mirror with a squared pattern, another flat screen TV, tables and decorations.

Charlotte moved to Bolton with her boyfriend.

The Sunderland lass has spoken out in the past about moving away from her North East home.

When appearing on Celebs Go Dating on Tuesday, August 20 she said: “I've got three dogs. I would love to bring one of them with us and (Josh) just won't let us. I'm moving away from everyone I love and I think I should have one of the dogs with us.”

However, it seems as though things are going well. In the YouTube video she said: “We’re just living here and we’re having a great time. We're getting on so well and I honestly do think that it’s actually brought us closer together.”

Charlotte has promised her fans that she’ll be back to YouTube soon to bring a completely finished tour of the house.

The kitchen features a marbled table. Photo credit: YouTube/Charlotte Letitia Crosby

The bedroom features a square mirror and the huge bed. Photo credit: YouTube/Charlotte Letitia Crosby