The two Wearside organisations have been the group’s nominated charities for both 2020 and 2021, after a vote among its 1,000-strong workforce.

Over the two years employees have raised £40,000 for the charities through fundraising activities in Gentoo’s offices and depots, including coffee mornings and auctions, as well as a monthly payroll deduction scheme.

Gentoo’s corporate charities spend 100% of their funds in Sunderland to benefit local residents and communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Wilson of Gentoo presents St Benedict's Hospice with their share of £22,000 raised by Gentoo workers.

The money raised will help to support the outstanding frontline services provided by both charities, including care during illness and social activities for those with dementia and their families.

Each year Gentoo staff nominate and vote for corporate charities to support. An announcement on their chosen charity for 2022 will be made early in the new year.

Elizabeth Lerpiniere, community fundraising manager at St Benedict’s, said: “Everyone at St Benedict’s Hospice has been blown away by the generosity of all at Gentoo.

“We rely on donations to be able to continue to provide a level of specialist care for our patients and their families, so a donation of this size makes such a difference to us. We are incredibly grateful to each and every person who has contributed, thank you.”

Ernie Thompson, chair of Action on Dementia Sunderland, said: “We can’t thank Gentoo enough for its support and generosity again this year. This is a huge amount of money and by far our biggest donation of the year.

"Our charity’s purpose is to provide people suffering from dementia and their carers, with a physical support network.

"These vital funds will help us to keep the charity running and to ensure it can continue providing much needed personal support to our clients.”

Nigel Wilson, Gentoo chief executive, said: “It’s been a privilege to support these vital local charities who provide such important services to residents for the last two years and and we wish them all the best for 2022.”

For more on Action on Dementia Sunderland, visit actionondementiasunderland.co.uk. For St Benedict’s Hospice, visit www.stbenedicts.co.uk.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.