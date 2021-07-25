Gentoo launches new team dealing with complaints and feedback to give tenants a greater voice

The Sunderland-based housing group has created the Tenant Voice Team. This consists of eight Gentoo Group employees from different parts of the business who will be “ensuring the voice of its tenants is heard and listened to.”

The team will deal directly with complaints and feedback and work with tenant groups and community and voluntary organisations.

To comply with the Government’s social housing white paper recommendations, the team is also increasing the involvement and engagement opportunities available to Gentoo tenants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gentoo's new Tenant Voice Team.

Through the group’s Tenant and Community Voice Groups, made up of tenants and residents from across the city, Gentoo will consult and listen to opinions on a number of topics.

The group has also launched Your Gentoo Voice; a new digital engagement tool accessible by all tenants. Gentoo say the platform will “revolutionise” the way in which they consult with tenants through online forums, surveys and polls available 24/7.

Participation in Your Gentoo Voice is voluntary, but feedback will be given to Gentoo directors to consider.

An example is the range of kitchens available for modernisation, paint choices for communal facilities and fundamental changes to the group’s website.

Gentoo has appointed a new team to listen to tenants' complaints.

This financial year the team has already successfully resolved more than 130 formal complaints and liaised with Sunderland’s three MPs on 56 separate enquiries.

Nigel Wilson, CEO at Gentoo, said: “Our Tenant Voice Team was created to centralise the great work that was already happening across Gentoo, to improve the overall experience for our tenants and to ensure the voice of our tenants is right at the heart of our decision making at all levels of the organisation.

“In its infancy, the team has done a fantastic job in streamlining our processes and procedures and tenants are already experiencing the positive effects as a result of this.

“We’re looking forward to engaging with even more tenants through Your Gentoo Voice and allowing them to have an influence on the decisions Gentoo make that matters most to tenants.”

Anyone wishing to become an involved tenant or resident can contact the Tenant Voice team directly on [email protected] New members are always welcome.