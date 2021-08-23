The Sunderland based housing association owns and manages more than 29,000 homes in the city, with over 60,000 people currently living in their properties.

Gentoo is now into the third year of a major programme to install uPVC double-glazed windows. The plan is to install the windows to all of its properties by December 2023.

The firms appointed are the Gateshead based RE:GEN Group, Straightline North East and Nationwide Windows. The three firms will carry out the work alongside existing contractors Sekura Group, Anglian Windows and EQUANS who are part of the Engie group.

From left; Lee Francis and Jonathan Horner both of RE:GEN, Michelle Ayre of Sekura; Nigel Wilson of Gentoo, Charlie Hill of Sekura, Iain Roy of Nationwide Windows and Doors, Marc Edwards of Gentoo and Adam Holdsworth of EQUANS.

Marc Edwards is the associate director of asset management and property investment at Gentoo Group.

He said: “Since starting our major window replacement investment in 2019 we’ve completed window replacements in more than 3,000 properties across the city, and we are pleased to welcome the new contractors on board to help us deliver this investment and meet our ambitious target.

“We know that many of our tenants have waited several years for windows to be replaced and this is another important step forward in improving our properties and ensuring they are safe, secure and warm for our tenants.”

Gentoo tenants can now check online to see if their home is due to have its windows replaced, by visiting gentoogroup.com/21-22investment.

In July Gentoo launched a scheme to ensure that their tenants are living in properly furnished properties.