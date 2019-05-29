Future secured for community hub thanks to lottery cash windfall

Jobs have been safeguarded and plans to expand activities are in the pipeline after a community centre was given a £115,000-plus boost.

Eastlea Community Centre, in Stockton Road in Seaham, is dependent on grants and donations to keep running sessions which attract all ages, from babies to retired people.

The chairman of the centre, Margaret Blackwell, said the award of £115,276 from the National Lottery’s community fund – known as the Big Lottery – would allow it to employ two members of staff for the next three years.

“This will ensure that we will be able to continue to deliver the range of services we presently provide to the local community,” she said.

“In addition, it will allow us to develop new opportunities to meet local needs.

“The success of the bid demonstrates that the Big Lottery recognises the important role Eastlea Community Centre plays within the local community.”

As part of its fund-raising, the centre recently held a successful table-top and plant sale, which raised more than £500.

It has an Ofsted-registered nursery, and hosts sessions including dance groups, a parent-and-baby club, a junior club, carpet bowls, a luncheon cub, a women’s tea-and-chat group, a men’s group, martial arts and exercise, tai chi, Zumba, family history, an art club, a drop-in with dominoes and bingo, and job-search and credit union sessions.

For more details about the centre, phone (0191) 5812399 or visit www.eastleacommunitycentre.co.uk.