Fundraiser launched in memory of Sunderland dad Paul Hutchinson to 'give back' to hospital which fought to save his life

Hundreds of pounds have already been raised in honour of a beloved dad from Sunderland who died after an attack.

Paul Hutchinson, 42, died in hospital on Tuesday from injuries he suffered in an assault which took place in the city on Sunday.

His family have paid tribute to the "fun, loving and caring" man, from Ford Estate, who "would do anything" for them.



Launched on Wednesday, Paul's friend Karen Seafield created an online fundraiser on Go Fund Me with the permission of his loved ones.

In it, she said she wanted to give something back to the dad-of-two and step-dad, known to some as Hutchy, who has been remembered by the community for his "heart of gold".



His family want to raise money for the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, which cared for Paul after he was assaulted.

Speaking to the Echo, Karen, 41, said: "He was just a really happy, go-lucky person.

"He would do anything to help anybody, always full of life."

Karen had known Paul "all her life" - and the kind-hearted dad had supported her while she was grieving for her own brother, helping her tend to his grave.

Gary Seafield was 47 when he died in 2010.

Paul loved gardening - and as well as fundraising for the RVI, his family hopes to create a memorial garden in his name with any money donated.

He also did Karen's garden in South Hylton, and the pair spoke just the day before the tragic attack which claimed Paul's life.

Karen, from South Hylton, continued: "Having that support from somebody who helped you - I need to do something back for him.

"Gardening was something he loved and it would be nice for his family to do, and somewhere for people to visit."

The Go Fund Me page added: "Paul helped me and everyone and I want to be able to give something back.

"The family are also keen to donate to the RVI too who were excellent with Paul. Please help me and donate every £1 helps .

"We will never forget you Paul. Taken too soon."

At time of writing, more than £350 had been donated to the page set up in Paul's memory. The target is £3,000.

To find out more about the fundraiser and to make a donation, click here.



*Northumbria Police continues to appeal for information to assist the force with its investigation. If you have any information contact 101 quoting log 132 12/05/19. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. A 43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm has been released on police bail.