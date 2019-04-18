Fundraiser in memory of tragic Sheldon Farnell hopes to raise awareness of sepsis

A fundraiser in memory of a four-year-old boy who has been described as a ‘shining star’ hopes to raise awareness of sepsis.

Sheldon Gary Farnell tragically died of suspected sepsis in November last year less than 24 hours after he was sent home from Sunderland City Hospital.

Sheldon

His mum, Katrina Farnell, of Houghton, and his family have vowed to fight for justice for the ‘cheeky’ little boy who should have had his whole life ahead of him.

Now a fundraiser in his memory hopes to raise money and awareness for Sepsis UK - a charity devoted family and friends have chosen to support.

In the over 18s only event, fundraisers will bare all in a Full Monty performance and an array of prizes will be auctioned off to raise as much as possible for the cause close to their hearts.

Shaun White, David Archer, Craig Ellison and Lee Knight will return to the stage after previously raising funds for charity with their daring routine.

From weekend breaks to bungee jumps, there’s an array of prizes up for grabs in the raffle and auction.

The team of fundraisers have organised the huge event at The White Lion Pub, in Houghton, which will take place on Saturday.

Tickets for the night, which runs from 7pm to 11pm, cost £5 per person.

One of the organisers and family friend Nicole Abrahams said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the support that we’ve had from businesses and local people donating to the cause.

“The charity raises awareness of sepsis among the public and health care professionals, encourage early diagnosis, lobby politicians to improve standards of care and provide better support for sepsis survivors.

“We think it’s so important to raise awareness and we hope we can raise as much money as possible.”