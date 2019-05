With ITV detective series Vera back recording in the city, we recall some of the famous and not-so-famous productions set here as well as exploring near misses, movie myths and gaffes.

1. Alien III Dawdon's industrial beaches memorably doubled as planet Fiorina 161 at the start of 1992 science fiction movie Alien III. other Buy a Photo

2. Billy Elliot Easington Colliery doubled as fictional Everington in the 2000 movie about the boy from a mining community who dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer. The now demolished "A" streets provided the backdrop. other Buy a Photo

3. Electricity Sunderland Royal Hospital was the setting for the 2014 movie about an epileptic played by Agyness Deyn other Buy a Photo

4. Gabriel and Me Sunderland youngster Sean Landless, above, starred alongside comedian Billy Connolly and future Game of Thrones actors Iain Glenn and David Bradley in a 2001 movie partly shot on Sunderland sea front. other Buy a Photo

View more