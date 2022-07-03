Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application to overhaul Jubilee House, in Front Street, Hetton.

According to planning documents, the building dates back to the early 20th Century and was constructed as offices for the former urban district council.

In recent years, a number of bids have been made to change the building’s upper floor from offices to three residential flats.

Jubilee House, Front Street, Hetton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An initial bid for was refused by city council planners in 2016, with an appeal later dismissed by the national Planning Inspectorate.

The following year, a revised scheme was approved by council planners concerns over bin storage and other amenities were addressed.

But despite planning permission being granted in 2017, the work was not started and planning permission has now expired.

The third application to the city council represents a wholesale resubmission of the previous proposal.

This includes each flat providing one-bedroom accommodation, with lounge areas, kitchen facilities and bathrooms.

In addition, a new bin storage area would be created, as well as ventilation and an extraction unit in the same bin storage area.

A report from council officers from 2017, when the scheme was previously approved, said the flats would not result in any “significant adverse impacts” on residential amenity or highway / pedestrian safety.

A final decision on the new application for three flats is expected to be made later this year.