Foster carer climbs Everest Base Camp to encourage others to support young people in Sunderland

A dedicated dad has climbed to Everest Base Camp to highlight the need for more foster carers to come forward in Sunderland.

David Barrass and his partner Andrea have been foster carers since 2003 and have fostered over 30 children in that time.

At the beginning of the month, the 58-year-old hiked to Everest Base Camp, which is more than 5,000 metres high, with his son, Stuart, to promote the cause.

David, who lives in Seaton, County Durham, said: "We began fostering when a neighbour who is also a teacher and a friend sought support for two teenagers, we were in a position to be able to help, so we did.

"We have fostered ever since, some short-term and some longer term and we’re proud to help young people in their time of need.

"I like to keep fit and active and have wanted to attempt Everest, the highest mountain in the world, for a long time.

"And I thought raising a flag for fostering at base camp would be my way of recognising all the amazing young people, who just need someone to give them a chance.

“I undertook the challenge with my son and our training included the three peaks challenge and trips to the Lake District most weekends for 6 months."

In Sunderland there are currently more than 400 children in foster care, looked after by around 250 foster carers, but more families are needed to provide temporary homes for young people.

Together for Children, which works on behalf of Sunderland City Council to deliver children’s services, is looking to recruit a number of new foster carers, particularly for older children and sibling groups.

A new financial support package provides weekly payments to foster carers which means they can earn up to £34,320 plus allowances per year.

Weekly payments are designed to cover the basic needs of a child or children in foster care and take into account transport, clothing, food, personal and household items.

Kathryn McCabe, strategic service manager at Together for Children, said: “We’re really proud that David has gone as far as the Himalayas to help raise the profile of fostering.

“We need to recruit more foster carers who can help bring a sense of family and belonging to vulnerable children and young people. There’s a strong network of support and during Foster Fortnight some of our current carers and coming together to mark the campaign with an organised walk at Barnes Park tomorrow.”