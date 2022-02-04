Former Sunderland Echo editor Rob Lawson receives OBE from Princess Anne

Rob Lawson stood down from his role with the Echo in 2012 and was appointed chair of Sunderland College the following year.

During eight years in the role, he helped over see the transformation from a three-campus local college to a regional group, following its merger with Hartlepool Sixth Form in 2017 and Northumberland College two years later.

He played a major role in the group undertaking an ambitious programme – including multi-million-pound capital investment – across its six main campuses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His success saw him appointed a National Leader in Governance for the Department for Education (DfE), working with other Further Education colleges across the country and he is also a Reviewer for the DfE’s new governance pilot programme.

Rob was made an OBE in the 2021 New Year’s Honours list but has only now been able to receive his award in a presentation by Prince Anne at Windsor Castle.

“It was a huge honour and privilege to have been awarded an OBE which is in recognition of the hard work and achievements of everyone at Education Partnership North East (EPNE),” he said.

Rob Lawson received his OBE in a presentation at Windsor Castle

"I’m very proud of my eight years at Sunderland College and EPNE and I know for sure that the organisation will go from strength to strength under the inspirational leadership of a top executive team and talented board of governors.”

It had been a special day, said Rob: “I will never forget the time my wife and I enjoyed at Windsor Castle.

"Princess Anne was lovely and spoke about our development of the City Campus in Sunderland and our ambitious plans for Northumberland, both of which she was aware of.

"She also recognised the importance of the Further Education sector’s role in addressing the skills needed for the ‘levelling up’ agenda.”

Rob stepped down as Chair of Trustees last year and is now a successful freelance consultant as well as as a Trustee at Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture (MAC Trust) and Sunderland Ambassador.

A keen cyclist, he has helped raise more than £100,000 for Foundation of Light by taking on the charity’s international cycle challenges across Europe.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.