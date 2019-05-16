Footballers set to take to the pitch in memory of Nissan worker who died after being diagnosed with brain tumour

Players are set to take to the pitch this weekend in memory of a much-missed dad.

Washington father-of-four Paul Warris, who worked at Nissan, passed away aged 52 in March 2017 after he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour.

Paul Warris, who died in March 2017.

Following Paul’s death his life-long friend Nev Harris decided that a game he and others were due to play at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light should be dedicated to his memory.

Proceeds from the game went to St Benedict’s Hospice in Ryhope and the Brain Tumour Charity, with another event staged at Consett FC’s ground last year.

This year’s game will be held on Saturday at Nissan, where Paul worked for more than 20 years.

One of the teams will be managed by former Blyth Spartans manager Tom Wade, while former Sunderland AFC captain Gary Bennett will manage the other side.

Nev, 54, a firefighter at Washington station, said: “Kick-off will be at 1.30pm but the players should get there about 12.15pm so they can get prepared and have a proper warm-up.

“The first game went really well with about 400 people turning up at the Stadium of Light and then of course we decided to carry things on last year.

“This year, Nissan have been great in helping us put the match on there and hopefully we have at least a few hundred people coming if the weather stays nice.

“We want to make it fun for families, so there’ll be high performance cars, raffles, tombolas and face-painting for the children and a fire engine from Washington station will also be brought along.”

Following his death Paul left wife Alison and his four children, Philip, 33, Michael, 26, Daniel, 24, and Aimee, 16, behind.

“I know it’s still very raw for Paul’s family but they will be coming along too,” added Nev.

“I’m sure a lot of his friends and colleagues will be there as well.”

Bolam Premier Sportswear has kindly provided strips for the match free of charge.

Entry to Nissan’s sports ground will be free to all.