Football-mad schoolgirls to represent England in World Cup as primary school’s team named best in the country

A team of schoolgirls have reignited the nation’s hope of bringing football home as they get ready to represent England in a World Cup final.

The Year 5/6 girls’ football team from Easington Colliery Primary School have been named the best team in the country and will now represent England at the Danone Nations World Cup in Barcelona, Spain.

Easington Primary School girls football team (rear left to right) Lily-Mae Box, Daisy Clarke, Demi-Leigh Tapping, Josie Fenwick and Keisha Hall-Reay, coach Michael Shaw,(front left to right) Lainee Cope, Lily Bliss, Abi Ditchburn, Niamh Walker and Tyra Hall-Reay with their trophies.

The team of 10 girls, aged 10 and 11, beat tough competition at the tournament in Birmingham to be crowned the ESFA Danone National Champions on Saturday.

Now on a 19-game unbeaten streak, the team have earned the honour of representing the country at the World Cup held at the CDE stadium - which is home to LA Liga side RCD Espanyol - on Saturday, October 12, later this year.

Miss Jones, headteacher at Easington Colliery Primary School, said: “We are thrilled with the result and can’t wait to support the girls in Barcelona.

“Our girls have worked incredibly hard for this tournament and are a credit to our school.

Football team captain Demi-Leigh Topping with one of their trophies

“A huge thanks must go to our dedicated football coach, Mr Shaw, our apprentice, Mr Nord, and the parents and governors, for their ongoing support.”

The primary school’s team were awarded with the Under 11 ESFA Danone School’s Cup for Girls after winning all five of their matches through the day.

Winning the prestigious competition, which took place at the home ground of Birmingham City FC, meant the girls made history as the first school from Durham to win the national competition.

In order to play at Birmingham, the team came out on top in three tough competitions ahead to the big day - including one of which was held at St George’s Park, Sheffield Graves, where the team won the North of England finals.

The Easington Colliery Primary School girls are currently on a 19-game unbeaten streak which has led them to the World Cup Final.

The Danone Nations World Cup is the only international football competition for children aged 10-12.

Each year, 2.5 million young players, boys and girls, from 32 countries compete in the Danone Nations Cup national tournaments with the hope of playing for their country in the international final.