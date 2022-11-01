The fire took place at a property in Lawrence Street in the early hours of Monday morning (October 31), where floral tributes have been left following the incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 4.20am yesterday (Monday) we received a report of a fire inside an address in the Lawrence Street area of Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and sadly found the body of a woman who was deceased.

“A man who was also inside the address was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"The man and woman’s next of kin have been notified.

“Enquiries were carried out into the cause of the fire which is not being treated as suspicious.

"Officers are satisfied there is no third party involvement and a report will be made for the coroner.”

Floral tributes have been left at the property in Lawrence Street.

A police car on Lawrence Street where the fire took place.

