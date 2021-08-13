Fitness guru Joe Wicks takes 'pitstop' in Seaburn on his PE tour from Chichester to Edinburgh
Social media sensation Joe Wicks was spotted along Seaburn’s seafront as he stopped by on his PE tour to help families “keep moving” during the summer holidays.
Joe Wicks, the fitness coach who got the nation moving during lockdown, has stopped by in Seaburn on his Children in Need tour from Chichester to Edinburgh.
‘The Body Coach’, has 2.8million followers on Instagram @thebodycoach thanks to his online nutrition coaching and inspirational Lean in 15 video meals.
The PE with Joe live tour, which aims to help families “keep moving” during the summer holidays, began at Goodwood in Chichester and will end in Edinburgh.
Joe arrived at the Durham Cricket Club today, August 13 to lead a 30-minute mass exercise class in the sunshine before taking photos with fans.
During the lockdown in 2020, the Body Coach started his PE with Joe lessons on YouTube to help children stay active while at home, while breaking a Guinness World Record after one of his classes was watched live by 955,000 people on the site.
All proceeds from the tour will be donated to BBC Children in Need.
The last time Joe made an appearance in the North East was in November 2019 when he enjoyed a stay at the Roker Hotel and raved about their award-winning Poetic License gin which is distilled on site.
After a run along the Sunderland seafront he took a dip in the sea at Roker, all before sunrise!
The fitness guru’s next stop will be Edinburgh on Saturday, August 14.