Fitness guru Joe Wicks takes 'pitstop' in Seaburn on his PE tour from Chichester to Edinburgh

Joe Wicks, the fitness coach who got the nation moving during lockdown, has stopped by in Seaburn on his Children in Need tour from Chichester to Edinburgh.

‘The Body Coach’, has 2.8million followers on Instagram @thebodycoach thanks to his online nutrition coaching and inspirational Lean in 15 video meals.

The PE with Joe live tour, which aims to help families “keep moving” during the summer holidays, began at Goodwood in Chichester and will end in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe arrived at the Durham Cricket Club today, August 13 to lead a 30-minute mass exercise class in the sunshine before taking photos with fans.

During the lockdown in 2020, the Body Coach started his PE with Joe lessons on YouTube to help children stay active while at home, while breaking a Guinness World Record after one of his classes was watched live by 955,000 people on the site.

All proceeds from the tour will be donated to BBC Children in Need.

Joe Wicks. Matt Crossick/PA Wire

The last time Joe made an appearance in the North East was in November 2019 when he enjoyed a stay at the Roker Hotel and raved about their award-winning Poetic License gin which is distilled on site.

After a run along the Sunderland seafront he took a dip in the sea at Roker, all before sunrise!

The fitness guru’s next stop will be Edinburgh on Saturday, August 14.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.