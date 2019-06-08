First day of Seaham Food Festival cancelled due to 'terrible weather'

The first day of Seaham’s inaugural food festival has been cancelled due to bad weather.

Durham County Council, which organised the event, confirmed the news on its Twitter account at around 9am on Saturday, June 8.

The message said: “Due to the terrible weather, we have had to cancel all today's events at Seaham Food Festival.

“All tomorrow's events will go ahead as planned.

“Anyone with Saturday tickets for the Gingo Gin School will be able to use their tickets at tomorrow's sessions or get a full refund.”

Masterchef host John Torode was due to stage a live cookery demonstration at the first day of the festival, on Saturday June, 8.

This Morning’s Phil Vickery is on the programme for Sunday, June 9.

For more information about the festival’s events, visit the website here.