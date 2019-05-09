Firefighters' warning after Sunderland homeowner escalates blaze trying to put it out themselves

Firefighters are warning people to always call in the experts after a Sunderland kitchen fire.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said they attended a kitchen fire in the city, which was made worse by the owner trying to tackle it.

A spokeswoman for the brigade said they were called to a house in Park Place West at 3pm yesterday, where unattended cooking had caught fire.

She said: "They had tried to put it out with water and we would advise people never to do that, we would always tell people to go outside and call the fire service."

Thankfully no-one was injured in this incident, but the kitchen suffered moderate smoke and fire damage.

A spokesman for the crew, said: "Remember, if a fire starts in your home: get out, stay out, call 999."

If you cook with hot oil, don't fill the pan more than a third full, don't hang tea towels over the hob and never throw water on it if it does catch fire.