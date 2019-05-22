Firefighters tackle Sunderland flat blaze that has left one person injured

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze at a flat in Washington that has left one person injured.

Crews from Washington, Birtley and Hebburn, were called to the fire in the Albany area of Washington at around 4.36pm.

North East Ambulance Service is also said to be on scene.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Tweeted: "Fire crews from Washington, Birtley and Hebburn are dealing with a flat fire in the Albany area of Washington.

"Unfortunately someone has been injured.

"North East Ambulance Service are also in attendance."

We will bring you more on this as we get it.