Firefighters tackle rubbish blaze in Sunderland back street

Firecrews are tackling burning rubbish in Sunderland this evening.

A pile of mattresses and furniture which have apparently been dumped in a back street off Roker Baths Road in Roker are ablaze.

Fire crews arrive at the scene

A witness said: "You could see the plume of smoke for several miles - I saw it from the aquatic centre.

"There are two fire engines and the police are there as well.

"It is a load of mattresses and furniture that had been left there in the last couple of hours."

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We are still at the scene. It is under control."