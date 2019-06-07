Firefighters are tackling a blaze on a Wearside industrial estate.

Crews were called to what is believed to be an empty building on the Hetton Lyons Industrial Estate shortly after 8.45pm.

Appliances from Sunderland Central, Farringdon and Rainton Bridge stations are at the scene, along with an aerial platform ladder from Fulwell.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said two fire engines had initially been despatched but had requested extra support.

Crews are expected to be at the scene for some time.