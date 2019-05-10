Firefighters scrambled as factory goes up in flames

Firefighters have tackled a large blaze at a scaffolding factory.

Eight engines were called to the fire on Reay Street in Bill Quay, Felling, at 4.40am today.

Firefighters putting out the fire at the factory in Bill Quay. 'Image by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews from Sunderland Central,Marley Park, South Shields, Washington, and Newcastle Central, spent more than three hours putting out the fire, leaving the scene at 8.35am.

The three-storey building suffered extensive damage to its main structure and inside scaffolding equipment was destroyed.

A number of heavy and light goods vehicles were also destroyed by the fire.

An investigation is due to be launched into the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a scaffolding company in Bill Quay.'Image by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.