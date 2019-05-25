Firefighters deal with wheelie bin blaze and kitchen fire in home

Firefighters have given details of two incidents they were called to in the Sunderland area on Friday night.

Eight firefighters attended a wheelie bin on fire in Stansfield Street which spread to a wooden gate and garage roof at about 8pm.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said the wheelie bin and gate were destroyed after being extinguished and approximately half of the garage roof suffered damage.

Earlier the same night, at about 6.20pm, crews from Rainton Bridge and Farringdon fire stations attended a house on Loanswood, in Houghton-le-Spring, where there had been a grill fire in the kitchen.

The occupant of the house put out the fire before the brigade arrived with a wet tea towel and firefighters used a high pressure fan to clear smoke.

The grill was destroyed by the fire and there was some damage to the cooker.

Crews also attended other minor incidents across the region overnight.