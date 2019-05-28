Fireball’s Hottest Band Thieves of Liberty get set to headline Sunderland gig

Sunderland band Thieves of Liberty are getting set to steal the show as the headliner of a gig in their home city.

After recently being crowned Fireball’s Hottest Band 2019, the talented group are now due to perform for fans in Sunderland later this month.

Taking place at venue Independent, on Friday, May 31, Thieves of Liberty will be joined by the likes of Hakara and LiveWire for the show.

Thieves of Liberty is made up of guitarist Kieran Wilson, 22, bass player Simeon Robson, 28, singer Lidya Ballaban, 20, and drummer Connor Henderson, 22.

Kieran said: “We received a message via Facebook from the promoter asking if we’d be interested in a headliner in Sunderland and we of course accepted.

“We can’t wait to perform our headline show back where it all began, surrounded by all of our friends and family.

“It’s going to be amazing!”

Last year, they won a battle of the bands competition against other North East acts to secure a place on the main stage of the O2 Academy in Newcastle as part of Fireball’s Fuelling the Fire Tour 2018.

And they were recently crowned Fireball’s Hottest Band 2019, winning a full UK tour of O2 Academy main stages as part of the Fuelling The Fire Tour 2019, in partnership with AMG, Kerrang! and Fireball.

Kieran added: “We’ve been overwhelmed with support and opportunities since we announced that we’re Fireball’s Hottest Band 2019!

“We can’t say exactly what we’re doing yet, but our biggest opportunities to date are coming very soon!

“We’re currently rehearsing and planning to make the most of them as we aim to keep rising in the music industry.”

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are available now from all bands and MusicGlue for just £4.