Fire service's warning to community after kitchen fire at Sunderland home

A man and his dog were led to safety by a neighbour after a fire in the kitchen of their home.

Fire crews from Sunderland were called to the city's Stainton Grove, Seaburn Dene, at 2pm on Monday to tackle the blaze.

A drill and case were left on top of an electric hob, which was still turned on by accident.

The occupant of the two-storey house, a man, and his pet dog had already been led to safety by a neighbour when the fire service arrived.

They were uninjured.

The cooker, hob and drill were totally damaged by heat and smoke, while the kitchen was 70% damaged by smoke, and 30% damaged by fire.

The drill was left on top of an electric hob. Picture: Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service.

The fire service has now reminded the public to take care when their kitchen appliances are turned on.

A spokeswoman for Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service said: "Be careful what you put down on your cooker, especially if it's turned on.

"Obviously this was an accident but it's always important that people are aware that when their cooker and hob are turned on, don't put any objects on top.

The drill. Picture: Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service.