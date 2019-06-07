Firefighters are treating a blaze at a former recycling centre as a possible arson.

Crews from Sunderland Central, Farringdon and Rainton Bridge stations were called to Hetton Lyons Industrial Estate shortly after 8.45pm.

Firefighters at the scene

Fire had broken out in a conveyor belt at the disused Alltrac building on the site.

Crews were at the scene for around an hour and a half.

Group manager Steve Burdis, of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said the cause of the fire was suspected to be malicious.

“We have successfully extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus, hose reels and jets,” he said.

“Nobody has been hurt.

“I just want to express my concern that people are going into such buildings, putting themselves, ourselves, and others at risk.

“We don’t know what sort of materials these buildings might contain.”