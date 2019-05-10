Fire crews help dog after leg becomes trapped in collar in bizarre incident

Firefighters were called to help a dog in an unusual incident where its leg had become trapped in its collar.

County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service were asked to help a dog called Milo who had got himself into the strange position whilst out walking.

Crews arrived at Dunelm Veterinary Group to find that Milo had trapped his hind leg with the lead clasp on his collar.

Vets rushed him into surgery and managed to release his leg from the collar but needed help of firefighters to release the clasp.

Crews used a Holmatro pedal cutter to remove the metal clasp from Milo's leg.

A spokesman from the service said on Twitter: "Well done to everyone involved and we wish Milo a speedy recovery!"