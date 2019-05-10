Find out what’s on offer at the Houghton 41 Club beer and music festival this weekend

Drinks aplenty will be sunk this weekend as a town’s annual beer and music festival returns.

Houghton’s 41 Club will host the gathering at the town’s Welfare Hall, in Station Road, starting tonight and concluding tomorrow.

More than 20 beers will be on sale to festival goers

It is the 8th time the event will have been held, with more than £35,000 raised to date for worthy causes and charities.

This year will see money fund-raised for a total of seven groups, with an emphasis on helping organisations who assist young people in the community.

Houghton 41 Club is part of the National Round Table organisation.

Club member Peter Merrie said: “This will be our 8th festival and this event from previous years has raised over £35,000 which has all been donated to very worthy charities/causes helping to support and make changes to people’s lives and also helps raise the profile of Houghton 41 Club with an aim to get more people involved in helping others

“We have some superb support from Local businesses and originations to help fund the event which contributes towards raising as much as we can to give back to the community

“We will have a great range of beers, 24 varieties to enjoy, with some traditional favourites and gold medal winners with a fine mix of new world beers and lagers, Porters, bitters, stouts.

“There will be 15 ciders which are proving more popular than ever, along with wine and soft drinks to cater for all.”

Guitarist Josh Henderson will perform tonight, playing a mix of soul and jazz, while on Saturday afternoon Distant Suns will play.

Saturday night will feature Liberty Belle.

Ticket are priced at £5 for Friday night and Saturday afternoon, which include one drinks token and a commemorative glass.

Saturday night is £10 with two drink tokens and a commemorative glass.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.houghton41club.co.uk and from Hays Travel in Mautland Street, Houghton town centre.