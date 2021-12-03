Festive fan promises that his annual Christmas lights display will be ‘bigger and better’

A festive fan is promising that his annual Christmas lights display at his own will be improved for 2021.

By Ryan Smith
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 12:47 pm

Jack Richardson has put on a brilliant Christmas display at his home in Easington for a number of years in an effort to bring joy to his local community over the Christmas period.

Jack, who lives on Oak Road, has improved his annual display for 2021 by getting rid of many of the older lights and replacing them with new LED ones.

The official switch on took place on Wednesday, December 1, with Jack speaking beforehand about the planning process this year.

Jack Richardson has made his annual Christmas light display at his home bigger and better for 2021.

He said: “Everything is set in place and I’ve just been sorting the wiring and the last light bits out now.

"It is a totally new look to the display this year, the older stuff has gone and I’ve replaced it with new LED lights.

"It will now include things like unicorns and stuff that you normally don’t see as Christmas lights, it is totally different.

"Obviously last year I couldn’t advertise it but everyone can do normal things now so I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Jack has replaced many of the old lights with new LED ones.

When Jack, 20, began his displays, it was in an effort to bring joy to his neighbours and now some are even joining in on the fun.

He added: “People have seen me setting up this year’s display and some have been asking me to switch them on early.

"I’ve always had good feedback about the displays so hopefully this year will be the same.

Jack hopes that the lights will bring festive joy to those in his local community.

"Since I’ve started putting them up, some of my neighbours have been getting involved and putting their own lights up.”

