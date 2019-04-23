Father and son create lasting memories in grandad’s honour at Sunderland’s Wembley final

A doting dad and his young son have been handed a special keepsake of their trip to support the Black Cats in London.

Craig Price took his seven-year-old son Myles to Wembley last month for a day out the pair would never forget.

And the moment Myles was captured on camera by the club with his SAFC scarf in the air has been immortalised forever - on a cushion.

The pair returned from the match to find the special memento on the sofa, ordered by mum and nan Marie Price, 60, for their arrival back home.

Craig, 35, revealed the special reason - apart from the match - why the Checkatrade Trophy final trip meant so much to the whole family.

Myles with his great-grandad Melvyn Anderson. Picture: Craig Price.

It was not only Myles’s first chance to visit the home of England, but an opportunity for the pair to remember their beloved grandad and great-grandad Melvyn Anderson, who died in November following a short fight with pancreatic cancer.

A huge Sunderland fan, 84-year-old Melvyn was always in the Black Cats’ corner - often sticking a cheeky bet on the opposing team so he could guarantee an SAFC win.

Craig said: “There were tears on Wembley Way - he would have loved to see Sunderland at Wembley.

A signed photograph from Sunderland manager Jack Ross and the cushion made to commemorate their trip. Picture: Craig Price.

“We got beat on the day, but the feeling we had on the day and the way the atmosphere was, it was a brilliant occasion.”

Craig, brother Andrew, nephew Finley and Myles scattered Melvyn’s ashes as they walked towards the stadium, and again inside the ground behind the goal.

Moments later, Myles and Craig were photographed by the club, with the picture being shared on Sunderland AFC’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

As well as being sent a special copy of the photograph, signed by manager Jack Ross, Craig and Myles also have their cushion to commemorate the trip.

Myles Price, 7, shows his Sunderland colours. Picture: Craig Price.

When the pair sit together to watch the matches on television at home, there will be a reminder of the day right beside them on the sofa.

Craig, who works as a site manager for housing provider Mears, added: “To take my son for the first time was fantastic.

“People say it’s a Mickey Mouse cup, but watching your hometown club with your boy - what more do you want?”