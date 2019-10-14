Fans' support for Sunderland AFC Ladies' defender Courtney Stewart after half-time collapse at Barnsley game
Football fans have been sharing messages of support for SAFC Ladies player Courtney Stewart after she collapsed at a game over the weekend.
The club confirmed on its Twitter account that Courtney, who plays as a defender, was fully conscious as she left the stadium to be taken to hospital on Sunday, October 13.
She collapsed during the half-time break of her team’s away match at Barnsley Women’s Football Club (BWFC).
A statement, posted on Sunday night, said: “During the half-time break of today's game at Barnsley Women’s Football Club defender Courtney Stewart collapsed.
“She was taken to hospital but was fully conscious by the time she left the stadium. She is okay and out of hospital in Barnsley, returning home before going for further tests tomorrow.”
The incident follows a previous occasion which saw Courtney collapse during a home fixture against Flyde Ladies FC in August 2018.
That game was halted for an hour while the defender was tended to on the pitch, then taken to hospital.
Following Sunday’s announcement, fans took to social media to share their get-well wishes.
Chris Fryatt said: “Hope you feel better soon.”
Kay G said: “Hope you are ok, we want to see you back on the field soon.”
Colin Lock said: “Courtney so sorry to hear that, fingers crossed for you for tomorrow and hoping everything goes well and your back playing soon!”
BWFC also posted a message of support, which added: “Fantastic news! Glad she’s okay and on her way home, and on the mend too! #FootballFamily.”