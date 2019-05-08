Fancy taking on the Sunderland 3 Peaks Challenge or the Rainton Run? Entries open as events look to boost beauty spots

Ramblers and runners are being recruited to join in events which will take them on a tour of Wearside's wildlife havens.

Durham Wildlife Trust is hosting two events as a way of raising funds for its vital work.

Runners and walkers are being invited to sign up to the two events in aid of Durham Wildlife Trust.

The first event is the Sunderland 3 Peaks, which will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 10.30am to 1pm, beginning at Tunstall Hills.

Walkers will enjoy the views and climbs of the site before moving on to Herrington Hill and Penshaw Hill over a route of approximately eight miles.

On the way, they will meet expert guides on Herrington Hill, the trust’s newest Sunderland Nature Reserve, who will offer an insight into its importance for flora and fauna, including the spectacular display of wildflowers which adorn the reserve.

The walk will finish at Penshaw Tearooms.

Durham Wildlife Trust will run a minibus shuttle service from Herrington Country Park to the start of the walk.

Walkers can enter for £8 per person or £15 per couple and dogs on leads are welcome.

The second event is the annual Run Rainton on Saturday, August 17, at the Trust’s flagship Rainton Meadows Nature Reserve near Houghton.

Beginning at 10.30am, the 5k Trail Fun Run will take participants over a challenging circuit of Rainton Meadows Nature Reserve, including Nicholson’s Hill.

Advanced entry for the run is available for £10, places must be booked in advance, runners will not be able to join on the day.

Ages six-plus are welcome, under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.

There will also be stalls including tombola and cake sales, fundraising for the trust on the day.

The entry fees to Sunderland 3 Peaks and Run Rainton go directly to Durham Wildlife Trust, enabling the charity to manage Rainton Meadows Nature Reserve as well as 36 other Nature Reserves from the Tees up to the Tyne.

Trust Membership Development Officer Emily Routledge, herself a keen runner, said: “These events are a lot of fun and give people an opportunity to get out into the open air and appreciate our spectacular flora and fauna.”

You can find out more about both events at www.durhamwt.com/events/

The Durham Wildlife Trust protects wildlife and promote nature conservation in County Durham, Sunderland and the boroughs of Gateshead, South Tyneside and Darlington.

Through the management of 37 nature reserves and a variety of species and habitat recovery projects and acts as a focus for a variety of community groups, schools and individuals, engaging people in the issues around nature conservation and the wider environment.

It also manages two visitor centres and campaigns on behalf of more than 8,000 members.